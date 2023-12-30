She Agreed To Babysit Her Sister-In-Law’s Kid For Free, But Now She’s Pregnant And Wants To Back Out Of The Agreement. – ‘I’m at my wits end.’
by Chris Allen
Having children, and watching after them is hard.
Watching after yours plus a family member’s child is very hard.
Feeling taken advantage of through the process can put you at your wit’s end.
AITA for wanting to tell my SIL I don’t want to watch her kid anymore
I (28F) am with my fiancé (28M) and together we have an almost 2 year old.
When my SIL (32) had her child I offered to watch her child while she got back into work because I understand it’s hard leaving your small baby in a daycare.
This was never intended to be long term but a nice gesture from myself as I don’t charge her.
Seems like more than a nice enough gesture. But then her situation changed rather drastically.
However I am now pregnant again with my second child.
I am 3 months pregnant and struggling with emotions and morning sickness.
I can barely be present for my 2 year old much less watch my child and along with her almost 1 year old.
Her child cries a lot due to teething and I’m not sure how to soothe her as she doesn’t nap well and is a generally fussy baby compared to my child.
It was naturally starting to take a toll on her.
I’m at my wits end and have cried to my fiancé multiple times about how emotionally draining it is to watch both.
I mentioned to my SIL that they need to find childcare as well as my fiancé and he said that my SIL asked to bear with them while they find a place but mentioned she thinks she may have found a place.
That was a MONTH ago.
So now I’m growing impatient and annoyed as I feel as though I’m struggling mentally and nobody seems to care even though I have made it apparent and how much of a burden it is for me.
So she’s reached out to Reddit in desperation for any semblance of guidance.
If that was my child I would’ve found a place within a week or two.
However I’m at a loss of how to bring it up again without appearing rude and my fiancé says to be patient as he is sure it’s almost done but I argue how he would know that when there seems to be no end date in sight.
If I bring it up again AITA? Should I wait another month? Help.
What a tough situation. She’s hoping her family can finally come though!
Let’s see what folks had to say.
An overwhelming amount of responders agreed. Some like this commenter offering advice.
Another person brought up the great point: she’s been helping out for FREE!
Another Redditor had some great word-for-word advice.
One person was really thinking outside the box.
Her watch has long since ended.
Let the pregnant woman be!
