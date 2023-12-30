December 30, 2023 at 6:48 pm

She Agreed To Babysit Her Sister-In-Law’s Kid For Free, But Now She’s Pregnant And Wants To Back Out Of The Agreement. – ‘I’m at my wits end.’

by Chris Allen

Source: Reddit/AITA

Having children, and watching after them is hard.

Watching after yours plus a family member’s child is very hard.

Feeling taken advantage of through the process can put you at your wit’s end.

AITA for wanting to tell my SIL I don’t want to watch her kid anymore

I (28F) am with my fiancé (28M) and together we have an almost 2 year old.

When my SIL (32) had her child I offered to watch her child while she got back into work because I understand it’s hard leaving your small baby in a daycare.

This was never intended to be long term but a nice gesture from myself as I don’t charge her.

Seems like more than a nice enough gesture. But then her situation changed rather drastically.

However I am now pregnant again with my second child.

I am 3 months pregnant and struggling with emotions and morning sickness.

I can barely be present for my 2 year old much less watch my child and along with her almost 1 year old.

Her child cries a lot due to teething and I’m not sure how to soothe her as she doesn’t nap well and is a generally fussy baby compared to my child.

It was naturally starting to take a toll on her.

I’m at my wits end and have cried to my fiancé multiple times about how emotionally draining it is to watch both.

I mentioned to my SIL that they need to find childcare as well as my fiancé and he said that my SIL asked to bear with them while they find a place but mentioned she thinks she may have found a place.

That was a MONTH ago.

So now I’m growing impatient and annoyed as I feel as though I’m struggling mentally and nobody seems to care even though I have made it apparent and how much of a burden it is for me.

So she’s reached out to Reddit in desperation for any semblance of guidance.

If that was my child I would’ve found a place within a week or two.

However I’m at a loss of how to bring it up again without appearing rude and my fiancé says to be patient as he is sure it’s almost done but I argue how he would know that when there seems to be no end date in sight.

If I bring it up again AITA? Should I wait another month? Help.

What a tough situation. She’s hoping her family can finally come though!

Let’s see what folks had to say.

An overwhelming amount of responders agreed. Some like this commenter offering advice.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another person brought up the great point: she’s been helping out for FREE!

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another Redditor had some great word-for-word advice.

Source: Reddit/AITA

One person was really thinking outside the box.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Her watch has long since ended.

Let the pregnant woman be!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter