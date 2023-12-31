The Guys In Their Lives Didn’t Help With Easter Dinner, So The Ladies Get Revenge And Hold A “Women Only” Thanksgiving
AITA for going through with a women only Thanksgiving?
“This has to do with my whole family.
Last Easter didn’t go too well…
Last Easter all the women in the family got really ****** off that all of the guys beside one ( Tim) sat on their *****.
It was like pulling teeth to get them to help out. So for the Fourth of July we had them plan everything.
It didn’t go well and they just grilled. No sides, no drinks, nothing.
I brought up the idea if they won’t help for thanksgiving this year, we should just kick them out and have a women’s only thanksgiving.
I informed my husband and I was serious about it.
The rest of the women did besides my MIL since she is a widow.
The guys were in for a surprise.
The day came and I told them they need to help or we will kicked them out.
They sat and watched the game, couldn’t even bother to set the table.
They did nothing so we kicked them out, this was MIL place.
And now folks aren’t happy with her.
They were mad and it came out it was my idea.
I am getting so much **** for it from the guys side that I am now questioning if we went to far on this.
Also I know this will be asked, two kids (girls) and they are teenagers who did help without asking.
They actually thought it was funny.”
