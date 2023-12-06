They Insulted Her For Not Knowing How To Use Chopsticks, So She Got Her Entire Family Kicked Out Of A Restaurant
by Matthew Gilligan
This one sounds ugly, folks…
But that’s the beauty of Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.
You never know what you’re gonna get AND you get a glimpse into the family drama around other folks so you can forget about how crazy your own family is for a few minutes!
It’s glorious!
Read on to see if this woman was out of line for what she did to her husband in a restaurant.
AITA for “embarrassing” my cousin and getting us kicked out of a restaurant?
“I F(25) don’t have kids yet.
I never really wanted them growing up but I figure I’ll eventually have kids in the future once I get my life together. My cousin Sarah (29) has two bad behaved kids from a previous relationship and a newborn baby with her boyfriend MJ (40).
Her cousin seems like a real pain in the you-know-what.
Last night my mother, sister, Sarah and I went to a sushi restaurant – and this was my first time having sushi. After we ordered, I had a hard time using the chopsticks.
My cousin started obnoxiously laughing.
The waiter came over and asked me if I wanted “training wheels” which is a little plastic item that attaches to the chopsticks and helps you hold them in place.
My cousin laughed and said “sorry about her, she constantly embarrasses herself and us.”
And she wouldn’t let up.
I just gave her the side eye and put the training wheels on.
When it was time to order desserts, her boyfriend MJ finally joined us – claiming that he was “busy.” She went on to tell him how “stupid” and “slow” I was for not knowing how to use chopsticks and how the waiters and everyone around now know that I’m an embarrassment.
My mom asked her what her problem was and she goes on a rant about how I’m so embarrassing and it’s no wonder I’m “jealous of her being a mother” and “no one wants to have kids with me.”
She eventually blew her top.
I finally had enough.
I said “I don’t have kids because I don’t want them to come out like your rude pieces of ****” and “you’re calling me an embarrassment? Didn’t MJ just have a baby on you with his wife? Your baby literally has a sibling a week apart from her. You probably learned how to use chopsticks by eating his wife’s leftovers.”
It turned into a whole scene.
I guess when she was attacking me it was fine because everyone turned on me. It got so loud that management had to get involved.
Sarah was screaming and crying, MJ was yelling at me, and my mom and sister were berating me for being “mean.”
And they got the boot.
Management brought the bill and told us to please pay it and leave. My mom paid the entire bill but my sister said I’m an AH for embarrassing Sarah and getting us kicked out – and how she’s probably going through postpartum depression.
Now…idk if I went too far seeing as she’s probably going through some post baby stress. AITA?”
Now let’s see how people responded.
One person said the high road isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
Another person said Sarah might be jealous…
This person said she’s NTA and they loved what she did.
One reader also said Sarah sounds like the jealous type.
And this Reddit user thinks everyone in this story SUCKS.
I don’t think she did anything wrong!
And that’s my professional opinion..