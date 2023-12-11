Woman Offers Advice About What Women Should Say When Guys Want To Split The Bill On A Date. – ‘I’m so confused.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks are pretty divided about a lot of things these days, and one of them is how dates between men and women should unfold.
Does the man pay? Does the woman pay? Do they split the bill?
Well, according to a TikTok user named Pearl, there’s only one way to go about it.
Pearl posted a video and told women how they should handle it when a man wants to go 50/50 on a date.
Pearl then pretended to be on a date and asked to pay half and said, “Oh my god, I’m so embarrassed right now.”
Then she dropped the bomb and said, “Wait, you just wanted to be friends?”
Pearl then added, “I’m so confused. This whole entire time I thought this was a date. Oh my god. OK, I’m so sorry. Here’s my card.”
I think you get the picture…
Here’s what she had to say.
Now let’s see what TikTok users had to say.
This person thinks first dates should be 50/50.
Another TikTok user wouldn’t do the 50/50 arrangement.
And this viewer has their own way to make a fella feel embarrassed.
To each their own when it comes to dating, right?
Make sure to bring some cash along just in case!