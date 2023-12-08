Woman Shares The Things She’s Given Up Because Of The Rising Costs Of Living. – ‘My hair used to be white.’
by Matthew Gilligan
It seems like inflation has gone down a little bit lately, but things are still pretty rough out there.
And a woman named Heather took to TikTok and talked to viewers about the things she’s had to cut back on because of the rising costs of all kinds of goods.
She told viewers she was going to focus on three things in her TikTok video even though she has had to cut back on “way more than that.”
The first thing Heather talked about was olive oil and explained, “I don’t buy olive oil anymore it’s ******* expensive. We just go with the off-brand vegetable oil or whatever’s on sale. I used to buy olive oil all the time cause it’s better for you and I was trying to be all healthy and stuff and I could afford to do that back then. Can’t do that anymore now.”
Heather continued, “I don’t buy bread anymore, I learned how to make it. It’s a lot easier than what you think, if you want a recipe let me know.”
She added, “It’s kind of fun, you get to knead it and punch it and take some aggression out. And it tastes a lot better. And things like mixes, you know like pancake mixes, cornbread mixes, don’t buy any of that **** anymore, It’s convenient yeah it’s nice, but, you can make that **** for a lot cheaper.”
Heather said the third thing she doesn’t spend money on anymore is getting her hair done because it’s become too expensive to go to a salon.
She said, “My hair used to be white. Like I got it like, bleached to the max all the time I’ve been having my hair highlighted heavily since I was 12 years old I’m 36 now that’s a good portion of my life. But I haven’t had my hair done in like 2 years and this is its natural color now and at this point it’s like well you’re finally at your natural color after I don’t know how many years.”
Here’s her video.
@heathersidehustleskeptic
Things ive given up due to the cost of living part 1 #costofliving2023 #inflationcrisis2023 #cuttingcosts
And here’s what people had to say.
