Bag Was Dripping From The Overhead Bin And Soaked A Passenger, But Flight Attendant Refused To Move Her

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is annoying!

Flying can be a pain in the neck as it is, but this would really drive me nuts!

A viral TikTok video shows what happened when things went sideways on a flight…and there was no escape!

A woman shared a TikTok video from inside a Southwest Airlines flight that showed liquid dripping down from the overhead bin onto her seat.

The text overlay reads, “POV: unidentified liquid drips from someone else’s bag on you the entire flight because the flight attendant says she can’t move you or the bag.”

Doh!

Take a look at the video.

@pocketmouse35

Im filing a claim dw #southwest #flightattendant #flighthorrorstories #flying #travel #traveltiktok #plane

♬ Lifehack – Itsyourboymrkebs

And here’s what people had to say.

This person wouldn’t have put up with this.

Another individual would’ve taken matters into their own hands.

And this TikTok user had a similar story to tell.

Flying can be so annoying…

I know I wouldn’t be happy about this!

