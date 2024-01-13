Bag Was Dripping From The Overhead Bin And Soaked A Passenger, But Flight Attendant Refused To Move Her
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is annoying!
Flying can be a pain in the neck as it is, but this would really drive me nuts!
A viral TikTok video shows what happened when things went sideways on a flight…and there was no escape!
A woman shared a TikTok video from inside a Southwest Airlines flight that showed liquid dripping down from the overhead bin onto her seat.
The text overlay reads, “POV: unidentified liquid drips from someone else’s bag on you the entire flight because the flight attendant says she can’t move you or the bag.”
Doh!
Take a look at the video.
@pocketmouse35
Im filing a claim dw #southwest #flightattendant #flighthorrorstories #flying #travel #traveltiktok #plane
Flying can be so annoying…
I know I wouldn’t be happy about this!
