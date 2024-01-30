January 30, 2024 at 11:33 am

‘Ban tip pools immediately.’ – Waitress Shares How Much Money She Lost Because Of A Shared Tip Pool

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this doesn’t seem fair.

A waitress named Brianna took to TikTok to complain about what happened to her tips at her job…

And if you’ve ever worked as a server, you’re not gonna be happy about this…

Brianna lip-syncs in her video, “I really think I’m gonna end it soon and not for any reason it was a good run, you know, but I think I’m gonna end it soon.”

And here text overlay says it all!

“Server problems: When you put $600 in the tip pool to only make $250.”

Yikes!

Here’s the video.

@breehaskell

Truly wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy #serverproblems #restaurantlife

♬ original sound – laura

Here’s how TikTok viewers reacted.

This person had a really bad experience at work…

Another TikTokker thinks tip pools need to go away.

And one individual is also getting the shaft.

That’s pretty infuriating!

I would definitely quit.

