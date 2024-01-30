‘Ban tip pools immediately.’ – Waitress Shares How Much Money She Lost Because Of A Shared Tip Pool
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this doesn’t seem fair.
A waitress named Brianna took to TikTok to complain about what happened to her tips at her job…
And if you’ve ever worked as a server, you’re not gonna be happy about this…
Brianna lip-syncs in her video, “I really think I’m gonna end it soon and not for any reason it was a good run, you know, but I think I’m gonna end it soon.”
And here text overlay says it all!
“Server problems: When you put $600 in the tip pool to only make $250.”
Yikes!
Here’s the video.
@breehaskell
Truly wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy #serverproblems #restaurantlife
Here’s how TikTok viewers reacted.
This person had a really bad experience at work…
Another TikTokker thinks tip pools need to go away.
And one individual is also getting the shaft.
That’s pretty infuriating!
I would definitely quit.
