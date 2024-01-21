City Council Tried To Scare A Man Into Not Going On Vacation From His Job, So He Left and Never Came Back
Can’t take a week off? How about a decade?
“A decade ago my primary school had a lollipop man to help the kids cross the road (for anyone not in the know – they wear hi-vis and hold a stop sign).
He was nearly 80, and had come out of retirement many years earlier to help out since nobody else wanted to do the job.
He and his pensioner friends would go for an annual holiday together, and it was the same time each year so he could give the council plenty of notice.
The man got an ultimatum.
The council outright told him no because it’s in the middle of term time, refused to compromise and let anyone else cover for a week, and said if he goes ahead then he shouldn’t even think about returning to work when he gets back.
Then they realized their mistake!
Well they overestimated how much he wanted that job.
He went on his holiday, didn’t come back to work, and that stick up the councils *** meant that instead of being without a lollipop man for a week, they’ve been without ever since.”
