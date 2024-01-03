Customers Asks For “Every Thing” On His Potato, So Wendy’s Employees Maliciously Comply And Create A Monstrosity
by Trisha Leigh
The people who work in fast food – or any food service, honestly – do not get paid enough to deal with all of the customers who are rude to their faces.
They just don’t.
OP had a drive-thru customer order a baked potato with “everything” on it.
This happened last night, within two or three customers of another MC happening. Long story short, a man orders a baked potato with “everything” on it.
Here at Wendy’s our baked potatoes can come with bacon, cheese, chili, shredded cheese, sour cream , margarine, etc.
I explained as much to the customer, and he was none too happy.
“Look! When I say everything I mean EVERY THANG. Like if you offer it as a topping, I want it ON MY POTATO!”
He then drove on thru to the window, as I heard him curse my very existence.
They did exactly as he asked.
Enter malicious compliance.
We made that baby with every topping imaginable. It was like a scene from Willy Wonka, sprinkling crispy onions, squirting honey mustard, slathering mayonnaise , bourbon sauce, and crumbling blue cheese.
This potato was a monstrosity, and I would have loved to have seen the customers face when they tried to eat this thing.
To his credit, he did not pitch an even bigger fit upon receipt.
I had to settle for the look on the customers face when we intentionally waited until he was at the window to enter the prices, naming and adding each topping we put on.
The cost? $12.86.
It was fun to see his eyebrow go up a little more with each ingredient listed.
I’m so glad all he ordered was the potato, so he could see what he did more clearly.
Suddenly his trap was shut and he paid up, snatching his very heavy potato and hitting the road.
The works, baby!!!
