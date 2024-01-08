Daughter Got Her Dad’s Favorite Quote Tattooed On Her Arm And She’s Showing Him For The First Time
by Matthew Gilligan
Billy Perry is a pastor with a large social media following where he frequently shares videos of his wife and his three children.
And a recent video of Billy’s went viral in a big way because it touched a lot of people right smack dab in the middle of their hearts.
The video shows what happened when Billy’s daughter Dru decided to get a tattoo on her arm of one of her dad’s favorite sayings.
Dru said, “Since I was little my dad has always told me ‘you need me, you call me.’ So the other day I had him write it down so I can get it tattooed.”
She then said, “So now I’m going to show it to him and see his reaction.”
Dru showed Billy the tattoo and he asked her if it was real before telling her to shut off her camera because he started to get emotional.
Awwwwwwwwww!
Take a look at the video.
@billyvsco
I know I shared the pictures, but I never shared the video. One of my coolest dad moments ever❤️🥲 #tattoo #dad #memory #note
Billy shared another video that proved he puts his money where his mouth is.
It showed one of Billy’s daughters asking him for a ride from a party because people had been drinking and he said, “You know our deal. I’ll be there no questions asked (right now).”
The caption to the video reads, “Questions and consequences can come later, for now we get her home safely.”
@billyvsco
Questions and consequences can come later, for now we get her home safely🤝 #4thofjuly #holiday #party
Here’s how people reacted.
One person made a funny comment.
This viewer is planning on getting a special tattoo.
And this TikTokker is a big fan of this dad.
These two definitely have a special bond.
You love to see it!
