Daughter’s Daycare Teacher Told Her Child To Finish Up Before Leaving, But Mom Wasn’t Having It This Time
by Matthew Gilligan
Sorry, gotta run!
Uh oh…it sounds like saying something along those lines didn’t work out so well for a parent that picked up their daughter from daycare.
But did they act like an *******?
Check out their story and see what you think.
AITA for telling my child’s daycare teacher that my child won’t finish cleaning up?
“My 2 year old daughter has been in a home daycare for a few months now. The teacher, Sasha, is very nice.
I am normally all for my daughter cleaning her own messes.
However, I find when I arrive, Sasha expects my daughter to finish cleaning up whatever she was playing with.
Which again would be fine, but it delays us getting out the door and heading home, sometimes we have plans, etc.
They gave the teacher a heads-up.
I started texting Sasha when I was so many minutes away, asking her to get my daughter ready and that seemed to work.
My daughter would be in her jacket and reading a book, easy to put away vs a huge duplo project or similar.
Until today.
Things were crazy and I was in a rush. We had a lot to do this afternoon and I was running behind because I had car trouble. When I arrived, my daughter and some friends were in the middle of cleaning up a big mess.
I told my daughter that we had to go and to get her coat.
They couldn’t make an exception this time.
Sasha said she needed to finish cleaning up her part. I said any other day, sure, but I am running late and we cannot miss this appointment.
Sasha tried arguing that the kids need to learn responsibility and I flat out said no.
I grabbed my daughter, put her coat on and left.
As I said, hectic afternoon so I only just now had time to check my texts. I had one from Sasha saying poor planning on my part doesn’t mean I can break rules.
I pointed out this is not in the contract and I can bring my child home whenever I need want.
She accused me of undermining her authority.
I was given “a verbal warning” which I found ridiculous.
AITA?”
Check out what folks had to say.
This person said they acted like an *******.
Another individual thinks this has been going on for a while.
One Reddit user also said they’re the *******.
And one Reddit user said they’d never be this pushy…
Seems like somebody could use some better planning.
The only question is who.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.