Employer Requires Master’s Degree and Coding Experience For A $24/Hour. – ‘Not even salaried.’
A TikTokker named Cal posted a video to sound off about something that he was clearly upset about: a job opening he looked into that he thought was totally ridiculous.
Cal started his video by saying, “Do you guys wanna hear how the job market is going for people in their 20s at the moment?… I’m gonna keep some of the details vague so I don’t doxx myself but a recruiter reached out to me asking me to apply for this job about a month ago and here are the requirements.”
He explained, “First of all, a bachelor’s degree, preferably a master’s degree in biochemistry. Second, five years experience in a field that has existed for about 12 years at the moment.
Cal added that Python programming, additional experience, and domestic and international travel are also part of the job.
He asked viewers, “Now, how much do you think that this company is offering someone for this position?”
“Not even salaried. $24 an hour. $48k a year for this job.”
Ouch…
Check out what he had to say.
Sounds like a bunch of malarkey to me!
And definitely not fair!
