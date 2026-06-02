June 2, 2026 at 12:45 pm

A Vandalized Real Estate Sign Leads to an Unexpected Reaction From the Realtor

by Matthew Gilligan

man in front of a poster

TikTok/@agency.with.alex

You gotta have a sense of humor in this life, or else you’re gonna have a tough road ahead of you.

And this guy seems to have already figured that out!

He’s a real estate agent named Alex and he posted a funny video on TikTok where he poked fun at himself in a big way.

poster of a real estate agent

TikTok/@agency.with.alex

A vandal drew a mustache and glasses on Alex’s photo on a billboard.

He told viewers, “Personal branding is in estate agency.”

Alex added, “And having your picture on your board is one way for your clients to get to know you.”

man in front of a poster

TikTok/@agency.with.alex

Alex then zoomed his camera out and he’d used a marker to draw on his face just like someone had done on the billboard

This guy is a real jokester!

man in front of a poster

TikTok/@agency.with.alex

Take a look at the video.

@agency.with.alex

Personal Branding is really important in estate agency! Especially having your photo on your board! #estateagentsofinstagram #estateagentuk #ukestateagents

♬ original sound – Alex Pelosi-Buchanan

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about people who refuse to cut down more trees for their neighbor’s water view after already capitulating once.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 4.16.29 PM A Vandalized Real Estate Sign Leads to an Unexpected Reaction From the Realtor

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 4.16.40 PM A Vandalized Real Estate Sign Leads to an Unexpected Reaction From the Realtor

And this viewer was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 4.16.53 PM A Vandalized Real Estate Sign Leads to an Unexpected Reaction From the Realtor

You have to be able to laugh at yourself sometimes!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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