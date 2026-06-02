A Woman’s Friend Needed Her Controlling, Cheating Husband’s Permission to Travel—So She Revoked the Vacation Invitation Entirely

Friendships change when people get into relationships, but they change differently when the relationship involves a cheating husband and a wife who solved the problem by never letting him leave her sight.

A woman who hadn’t had a one-on-one hangout with her friend in a long time suggested a movie, but she was told the controlling husband would need to weigh in on whether he wanted to come.

So as she was forced to wait for her friend’s confirmation, she lost her patience and pulled the invitation and said she was going either way.

That’s when all the longstanding problems in their friendship came bubbling to the surface.

Keep reading for the full drama.

AITAH for canceling plans with my friend because she has to wait for her husbands permission? I (30F) was talking to my friend (31F) about a movie that came out that seems really good. I suggested we go see it, as we haven’t gotten together in ages — primarily because of this exact issue.

But there’s some drama going on behind the scenes.

Anytime she goes out, it has to be with her husband. Her husband (42M) — I wouldn’t say is controlling, but rather she doesn’t like to leave him unattended.

Her friend doesn’t exactly have the most trusting relationship with her husband either.

She is paranoid he will cheat on her, as he’s done so in the past, so she never lets him out of her sight. Same job, same work schedule, together always.

It’s not like she hates her friend’s husband…

He’s a decent guy to hang out with, I suppose, but the fact that we can’t hang out just the two of us anymore — because he would go see his mistress when we used to — just irritates me.

So this movie night was no different.

So when I offered we go see this movie, she said she’d have to see if her husband wanted to go as well. It’s a chick flick, so I don’t know if it would interest him. It’s one day before we planned to go, as it works with both our schedules. When I asked her again today if we were good to go, she said he still hasn’t let her know if he wants to go.

Now she’s about ready to cut her loses entirely.

I’m ready to just cancel and go alone or with someone else. I don’t like hangouts being determined by whether someone’s significant other wants to go.

This isn’t what her friend wanted to hear at all.

When I told her this, she got upset and said I have something against her husband and that I should put more effort into finding something we can all do that he would enjoy. I told her I’m seeing the movie regardless, and that inviting her was more of an invitation — one I’m not changing because it’s not something her husband wants, when he wasn’t invited in the first place. So AITA?

Sounds like she did the right thing by finally standing her ground.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s unfair that she can’t spend time with her friend because her friend’s husband is a screw-up.

She asked for her friend’s availability, not her friend’s husband’s.

Cheaters tend to get creative once they’ve already been caught once.

Her friend’s husband is starting to get in the way of their friendship.

Loyalty in a marriage is important, but so is recognizing when the way you’ve structured that loyalty is quietly dismantling everything outside of it.

Ultimately, what this couple really needs is a skilled therapist — not a friend having her entire social life planned around someone else’s relationship drama.

Friend plans shouldn’t need to be made by committee.