Restaurant Warfare: Manager Gives Fed-Up Server the Ultimate ‘Green Light’ to Dismantle a Nightmare Customer

If every visit ends with a complaint, you’d think eventually people would stop coming back.

This restaurant server found herself dealing with one of those customers.

The woman came in every week, ordered something different, and always found a reason she didn’t like it. But the complaints weren’t about mistakes. She simply wasn’t happy with many of the changes that had happened since she last dined out regularly.

The server tried explaining those changes and answering her questions, but nothing seemed to make a difference.

After several visits ended the exact same way, management finally gave the server permission to ask the question everyone was already thinking.

Read on to see what the server wants to do.

Manager gave me to go ahead to either refuse service or ask a customer why they keep coming back if they’re never happy & I need to prepare We still have people who are just starting to come back out after the pandemic. This means they’re in for a complete shock at how much has changed concerning service, portions and prices. They always announce, “THIS IS THE FIRST TIME WE’VE DINED OUT SINCE 2020,” as soon as they sit down, so I know to proceed with caution. I also use this information to gently explain that things have changed concerning prices, supply issues, but I’ll ensure they’ll still have a good time. I actually want to retrain these people how to behave because I want them to come back, but it is a lot of hand holding.

It doesn’t matter what she orders, she’s never happy.

This one woman has been back once a week for 3 weeks at least. She orders something different every time so I know she’s at least open to the dining out experience, but **** me she’s never happy. No matter how many explanations I offer up or how many quality checks I do, I’m always told after she’s finished 99% of her meal that it wasn’t good, and she won’t order it again. None of these issues are mistakes. They’re just smaller portions, different sauces, different cuts, etc. you know the drill. I’ve gone as far as to explain how all of the local food distribution companies have gone out of business, and we are now codependent on two. She said, “OH. So Joe from blah blah no longer delivers the bread?”

Now, she’s got the power to tell the woman off.

“Ma’am, Joe’s bakery has been shuttered for 3 years. He doesn’t deliver nowhere,” I replied. I’m DONE with this lady. She brings in new people each time, which I appreciate and wanted to work with, but she’s not doing us any help. I expressed myself to my manager and have been given the go ahead to either refuse service with an explanation the next time she comes in. Or I can ask her after her next meal why she keeps coming if she’s never happy. I don’t know what to do with this power🤣. How would you handle this?

Yikes! That’s a lot of power to hold!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit would handle it.

Here’s what this reader would say.

For this person, it’s nothing but love for the manager.

Here’s someone who wants a table like that.

Yet another person who explains what to say.

Some people are just impossible to please.

It doesn’t matter how many questions you answer or how many explanations you give. They’ll still find something to be unhappy about.

But what’s most mind blowing is that these customers never seem to stop coming back.

If a restaurant disappoints every single time you go there, eventually you should somewhere else to eat. Instead, this woman keeps returning and keeps leaving dissatisfied.

At that point, it’s hard not to wonder what she’s actually looking for.