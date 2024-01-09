Family’s “Turkey Trot” Tradition Becomes A Huge Problem Because His Son’s Husband Has A Disability
by Ryan McCarthy
Let’s be honest with ourselves, Turkey Trots are weird.
A holiday dedicated to eating delicious food and relaxing with family, and you want to start it with exercise? And not just exercise, RUNNING?
But hey, to each their own!
Regardless of whether you want to do a Turkey Trot or not, very rarely do they start holiday drama like they did for this user, whose son was angry he ran in the race when his boyfriend couldn’t due to a disability.
AITA for still doing a turkey trot when my son in law is disabled and couldn’t participate.
Our family is pretty active and every Thanksgiving we do a Turkey Trot. A Turkey Trot is a race that we participate in on Thanksgiving morning.
We have been doing it for years and it is a tradition.
Some people in the family don’t enjoy it so they either will come to the home after the race or just stay behind.
Grandma usually will stay behind and just watch the TV or babysit young kids if she wants to.
This has never been a problem.
But things got complicated…
But things got complicated…
My son got married to Jim (fake name) and he is disabled. He has trouble walking.
Before Thanksgiving I asked if he was going to do the race, show up later, or chill with grandma.
He was surprised we didn’t cancel the race since Jim can not participate.
I informed him we will still be running and it caused an argument.
He was mad that we were excluding Jim, and I was frustrated for him thinking we would cancel a tradition just because Jim can’t join.
But they still showed up…
They decided in the end to show up at the house after the race and I thought it was fine.
This brings me to today.
I was informed they will not be coming to Christmas unless I apologize for still doing the Turkey Trot.
The son is clearly just trying to protect and advocate for the man he loves, but when there are already other family members who don’t run the race it doesn’t seem like they are trying to exclude Jim in any way.
Reddit agreed, with many users like this one pointing out that OP’s son seems to have more of a problem than Jim himself does.
This user agreed, saying that she is often in Jim’s position.
And finally this user suggested they find ways Jim could be included in the race and family tradition, like a motorized wheelchair!
Listen, if they wanted the family to not go running, they should have said so.
Otherwise, you’re just creating drama.
