‘For waiters and waitresses it’s $2.30 an hour.’ – Here’s Why This Guy Changed His Mind About Tipping Wait Staff

by Matthew Gilligan

Sometimes, it takes people a while to come around about certain issues…

And I guess we can go ahead and add tipping to the list!

A TikTokker started his video with a stitch of a server who complained that they got a $5 tip on $212.78 bill.

The man explained that a friend of his changed his mind about tipping and told viewers,  “I had a good friend of mine that used to be a waiter at Applebee’s and every time we went out to anytime restaurant as a big group, he will make sure that we tipped on top of the tip you know the gratuity that’s added. So one day I asked him like yo Cal man what’s up with the tipping thing bro, we ain’t ballin’.”

He continued, “His perspective changed my entire attitude toward tipping. His perspective was they gave him a $140 check. I’m like dude minimum wage is ten bucks what’re you talking about they gave you a $140 check?”

He added, “He said no for waiters and waitresses it’s $2.30 an hour. Imagine you working for two weeks and they handed you a $140 check. With the taxes took out. And I’m pretty sure somebody going come in the comments what about the waiters and waitresses with bad attitudes they shouldn’t get a tip.”

The man then said, “You also have customers with bad attitudes that give waiters and waitresses bad attitudes. Trust me they know exactly when you come in the door…”

Here’s the video.

Check out how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person shared the rule they live by.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts on this matter…

And one viewer said servers need to be taken care of.

Better late than never, right?

Good to hear!

