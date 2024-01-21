Her Perfume Bottle Arrived Completely Empty And Sephora Refused To Take It Back
by Laura Lynott
If you buy a gift for your loved one, you sure want it to be perfect. That gift says how much you love and think of that person.
It could be a small gift but you give it with your heart. What if you give a gift, your loved one unwraps it and finds its gone!
Well, that’s exactly what happened to @this.is.not_mariah. She told her followers she bought a perfume at Sephora and it was empty when h her grandmother unwrapped it!
She said: “Look at it closely. It’s ****ing empty… But I bought it on November 20, and it’s been over the 30 day policy. But what am I gonna do with an empty bottle?”.
The TikToker said the manager refused to give a refund or exchange and she had to buy another bottle for her grandma!
She said: “So, I had to buy a new one. Because it was a Christmas gift for my grandma… It smells good…”
Let’s hope grandma really loves this perfume because her granddaughter clearly loves her an awful lot!
Watch the full clip here:
@this.is.not_mariah
this would literally only happen to me, so check yalls perfume when you buy it from sephora😔 #fyp #sephora #rudemanagers #emptyperfume
Here’s what people thought of the perfume situation:
Yeow! This is some rogue advice!
How can you not feel for this girl!
More rogue plans!
I understand why they wouldn’t take it back, but it still sucks.
Sometimes we just get screwed over and there’s nothing we can do about it.
