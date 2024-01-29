His Friend’s Kid Broke His Tooth On A Macadamia Nut. Now She Wants Him To Pay For The Dental Bill.
AITA for refusing the pay for dental fees after a kid broke his teeth on a macadamia nut?
“My friend 39f June brought her 8yo son Steven over to my house today.
There was an incident.
June and I were just chatting over a cup of tea when there was a scream from the kitchen and we rushed to find that Steven had tried to eat a whole macadamia nut with shell.
For context the nut is a white nut surrounded by the hardest and most smooth chocolate looking shell you’ve ever seen.
He’d obviously thought it was chocolate and tried to eaten it from a closed Tupperware Container on the kitchen island. I was going to crack them with a hammer later.
My friend first admonished Steven for eating something obviously not meant for him.
Then she took him to emergency dental where she later learned he has cracked one of his molars and it was apparently quite bad.
Her friend is looking for a payday…
Apparently, as it’s still his first set of teeth, they will just be pulling it ou,t but she wants me to pay for at least half as it was my macadamia and it was on the kitchen island and accessible.
AITA?”
