HR Reprimands Hard-Working Employee For Being Late, So They Made Sure They Were Always Early And Consistently Unproductive
by Matthew Gilligan
Some rules at different jobs just make you scratch your head…
Everyone knows that it’s a dumb idea but still…them’s the rules!
Check out how a worker maliciously complied with an employer’s policy.
Start now!
Written up for being chronically late… but wait!
“This happened back in the 1980s before, you know, computers on every desk.
My employer was a small company, only 10 or so employees. I was totally committed to the job and gave it my all, not leaving till all the day’s work was done, sometimes staying hours after work to do so.
I had been there more than 5 years at the time and was a key employee by then, the one people went to for help with complicated tasks.
I did a prodigious amount of work and always had stellar performance reviews.
Occasionally, traffic or whatever would make me a few minutes late for work.
I didn’t worry about it, we didn’t use time sheets or a time clock and everyone was salaried (erroneously, but that’s a different story).
A promotion changed things…
Then one of the owner’s favorites was promoted to VP and put in charge of HR. Before this, we were equals in the company.
One of the first things she did was give me a written reprimand for ‘insubordination’ for being late one too many times.
Eyes wide open now, I took the hit and began my campaign of MC.
Whatever you say!
From that date forward, I entered the office one minute early, got to my desk and was seen to be ‘busy’.
Waited for 30 mins to go pour myself some coffee.
I stopped work and left the building every day at exactly the end of business hours, leaving unfinished work on my desk.
I received a joyous commendation from the VP for “correcting my attitude.”
Left there within a few weeks, and they had to hire three people to do my job.”
Check out what Reddit users had to say.
You gotta love it.
Good job!
