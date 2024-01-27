‘I call it baby’s first cubicle.’ – Mom Vents About A Fisher-Price Toy That She Thinks Encourages Kids To Become Office Workers
by Matthew Gilligan
Start ’em early!
That’s how the saying goes, right?
That’s usually sound advice when it comes to kids and good habits, but a mom named Boo shared a video on TikTok to sound off about something that made her think twice.
Boo put together a toy from Fisher-Price called a “2-in-1 Like-a-Boss Activity Center” for her child…and then she noticed that the contraption seemed a little bit weird.
She said, “So a while ago I bought my baby one of those activity centers that they can stand in, and then once she’s good at standing you can take the seat out and put another little activity thing on there and it’s a whole activity center. I didn’t pay attention to what I was buying. I don’t know what they call it, but I call it baby’s first cubicle.”
Boo then showed viewers the different features of the boy and, wouldn’t you know it, she’s right!
Boo then showed viewers the different buttons that make sound and they're all business and corporate-related.
Weird!
Boo also showed viewers that the last button on the boy generates a child’s voice that says, “Is it 5 o’clock yet?”
Wow…
Check out the video.
@stealth_revenger
Capitalism is really popping off today! @Fisher-Price put the Millenials in time out. They dont get to make toys anymore. This is giving me flashbacks to my cubicle days but you got me with the #wfh ditty. #makeitstop #corporateerin
And here’s what people had to say.
This person sounds concerned…
Another individual thinks the employees at Fisher-Price need to be checked on…
And this TikTokker had a hard time believing this is real…
Yeah, let’s not encourage the kids to go to work immediately.
There’s plenty of time for them to realize they’ll be spending the rest of their lives there.
