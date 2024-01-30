‘I was already having a bad day.’ – Customer Found Some Needed Cash Hidden In A Book At A Goodwill Store That Made Her Day
by Matthew Gilligan
You never know what you’ll find at a thrift store!
Let’s be honest, that can be good OR bad, but in this case, it certainly worked out well for the woman who posted the TikTok video you’re about to see.
She told viewers, “OK, so I’m at this Goodwill… I was looking at the book section…saw this Angelina Bellarino book…opened the first page…flipping through the pages… then I saw it.”
She continued, “This was in the freaking book. A $20 bill! I was already having a bad day, and this just turned it around.”
Booyah!
Here’s the video.
@mytranquility_
check ur books!! #booktok #money #777 #goodwill #thriftfinds
And this is what people had to say.
This person’s parents BLEW IT.
Another individual had another hiding place for their money.
And one viewer got her sister involved in a conversation.
Score!
No give backs!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.