Management Wanted Them To Use Their Hometown As “Conversation Starters.” So Employee Picked The Creepiest One Possible.
by Trisha Leigh
Don’t you just love it when management gets harebrained ideas and refuses to change their mind even when their employees have very valid reasons for pushing back?
No? Well, neither do the rest of us.
For OP, it was management insisting the put their hometown on their nametag.
I work at a small casino and last year management decided all employees had to wear name tags with their hometown on them as “conversation starters” with guests.
As you can probably imagine, a lot of us had issues with that, but there was no arguing with them.
People tried pushing back, but they were shut down.
Some people tried to not put their hometown down but managers wrote it in for them to the best of their memories.
A few people tried to be smart and write down places like Nunya, Peru or Hell, Michigan.
Those also got vetoed.
OP’s little joke, though, slipped right on through.
I, however, being a bit more creative than most and being a big horror fan, as well as a writer, chose a hometown that wouldn’t raise any eyebrows unless you were actually paying attention.
My choice actually slipped through the cracks, although it is certainly a conversation starters if you know.
My name tag lists my hometown as Derry, Maine.
Anyone want a balloon?
If you know you know.
You know what happen to the likes of you.
