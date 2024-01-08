Pregnant Waitress Confronted Customers After They Wrote “No Tip” On Their Bill. – ‘Does this make you feel good?’
I can’t imagine ever being this rude to a server at a restaurant…or to anyone, honestly!
A server named Madelyn posted a video on TikTok and spoke to viewers about a particularly rough day working as a pregnant waitress.
She explained that four older girls came in one day and they insisted on ordering off of the kid’s menu. She tried to get them to order off the regular menu at the restaurant but they insisted that they were only 12-years-old and that they just came from their 7th-grade dance.
She ended up serving them items of the kid’s menu even though they were clearly older. The total bill ended up being around $15. The girls wrote “No tip” on the receipt and also drew hearts and smiley faces.
Madelyn said she was “super pregnant and super upset” because the girls took up a table for FOUR HOURS.
She went on to say the girls were “so mean” the whole time so she confronted them after they stiffed her on the tip.
She said to them, “Does this make you feel good?” and explained to them that this was her only job and her only source of income.
Madelyn then said the mother of one of the girls confronted her and things went downhill from there.
This got ugly!
Some people are such jerks…
Remember to tip your servers well!
