Restaurant Manager Shares Why “The Church Crowd” Are The Worst Customers. – ‘What y’all be learning in church.’

Well, what do you know! It seems that certain churchgoers are not the best customers in the world.
A restaurant manager named Kellie posted a lengthy video and explained she had to tell a group of 25 people that didn’t have a reservation they would have to wait an hour.
That’s when the problems started.
When they finally did get a table, the woman in charge of the group wasn’t happy about where they were seated and wanted a private room.
Kellie told her they don’t even have private rooms and the woman finally agreed to the seating arrangement even though she kept complaining.
The woman then started in on Kellie and asked how long it would take for their food to be ready before guests had even taken off their jackets and sat down.
The unruly group then took to swapping seats so the servers had an even harder time. THEN they wanted collard greens…even though Kellie’s place is an Italian restaurant.
Things went from bad to worse when she asked them to quiet down…and then they all wanted separate checks…but Kellie noticed that one bill hadn’t been paid.
She told the woman someone in the group didn’t pay their bill. When they found out who it was, the young man said he didn’t have enough money to pay.
The rude woman then took it upon herself to to ask if Kellie would want to “bless” the man and give him a meal for free…and Kellie laughed about it and said HELL NO and suggested another person from the church group take care of it.
The rude woman finally paid for the man’s food and said she would have tipped more if she wouldn’t have covered the other person’s bill.
Kellie said, “I just wanna know what y’all be learning in church because once y’all leave that church and y’all come to these restaurants, y’all are some of the meanest….some of the most unkind people that we ever have to serve.”
She added, “I’mma start telling people’s pastors…I’mma start telling on y’all.”
Take a look at her video.
Kind of ironic, don’t you think?
You better believe it!
