‘She cut off each tag individually.’ – Employee Catches Customer In An Impressive Lie When Trying A $300 Return Scam
by Laura Lynott
There ain’t no doubt that Christmas is an expensive time, but would you ever, ever consider taking your decorations back?
Well, that’s the situation this cashier was faced with, when a customer zip locked some of her decorations up and made out like they’d never been used.
But the cat hair, it kinda gave the game away. Listen up for more on this OTT attempt to save cash!
@chipsanddip127 told her followers on TikTok: “I’m a cashier, I know that you used all $300 of this Christmas decor and you’re returning it the day after Christmas to get your money back.
“And some of y’all are a whole different ******* level. I had some lady come up to my register and she has like 20 different bands organized in her heart of floral stamps… I swear to God…
“So each bag was organized and inside each bag is a different segment inside that bag with a little ziploc bag. This ***** took a pair of scissors and she cut off each tag individually off of every floral stem that she had. And she put it in a Ziploc bag and labeled it as to which stem it was tucked it away so that she can then return it the day after Christmas. So, she gets all of this up to my register and she’s like ‘I overbought for Christmas. I didn’t use any of this and I just want to return.’
The nerve!
“I pull off a red tree skirt and it’s covered in white cat white cat fur and I said ‘You didn’t use this?”
The customer repeated that she never took the decorations out of the bag… But this cashier wasn’t born yesterday!
She said: “Why are you lying right to my face? Like at first I was a little bit impressed. I wanted to hand up black bags and be like ‘Best in Show.’ Like if you’re gonna do it. This is how you do it. The only problem was you ******* lie to me. You’re lying to me.”
Personally, I wouldn’t mess with this cashier and I don’t think you should, either…
Watch the full clip here:
