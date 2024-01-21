Sister Wants To Bring A Date To The Family’s Christmas Party And Claims He’s Her “Future Husband”
Have you ever been accused of “ruining” Christmas?
Yeah, that doesn’t sound like a good situation, does it?
But this woman’s sister accused her of doing just that and now things have gone sideways.
Did she act like a jerk?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for “ruining” my sister’s Christmas?
“My husband bought my older sister a $800 plane ticket to come back home to California to visit me and my family for my birthday and Christmas.
There was an unexpected guest invited…
We planned this small intimate family pajama party to celebrate mine, my younger sister’s, my nephew’s, and my dad’s birthday which all fall on the week before christmas.
However, my older sister decided to invite a random guy who “wants to marry her” but hasn’t even met him before to this party.
I talked to the rest of my family and no one really feels comfortable having a random person at our family party, especially since it’s on her son’s actual birthday.
She wasn’t cool with this.
My feelings were hurt that after my husband spent so much on her plane ticket, she would plan a first date on the ONE day our whole family was supposed to be together.
When I told her she said that I ruined her christmas, and all she wanted to do was introduce her “future husband” to the whole family.
AITA?”
Yeah, this sister needs to wake up.
No way I’d let that guy come to a family event!
