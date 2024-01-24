Video Shows What Happened When That Door Flew Off During That Infamous Alaskan Airlines Flight
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve paid attention to the news lately, you most likely saw the story about a door flying off of an Alaskan Airlines flight on January 5, 2024, forcing the airplane to make an emergency landing.
And now you’re going to get a first-person view of the incident.
A TikTokker named Vi shared a video and showed viewers what was going on inside the plane after the door blew off the plane.
Her text overlay reads, “POV: woke up from your plane nap thinking it was turbulence… turns out the wall of the plane flew off while in the air.”
Vi’s footage shows oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling for passengers and viewers can also see a big hole where the section of the plane blew off.
Check out the TikTok video.
@vee_wins
bffr @Alaska Airlines #alaskaair #planemalfunction
It was later revealed that a door plug found in a man’s backyard in Portland, Oregon was from the Alaska Airlines flight and that this might have caused the incident.
NTSB has recovered the door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX. NTSB investigators are currently examining the door plug and will send it to the NTSB Materials Laboratory in Washington, DC for further examination. pic.twitter.com/fqeemNeBPW
— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 8, 2024
Here’s how people reacted to this story.
This viewer is glad everyone was safe.
Another person wouldn’t have been able to handle this.
And this TikTok user sounds pretty nervous…
That’s some scary stuff!
We’re glad everyone is safe!
