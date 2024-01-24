January 24, 2024 at 6:58 am

Video Shows What Happened When That Door Flew Off During That Infamous Alaskan Airlines Flight

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’ve paid attention to the news lately, you most likely saw the story about a door flying off of an Alaskan Airlines flight on January 5, 2024, forcing the airplane to make an emergency landing.

And now you’re going to get a first-person view of the incident.

A TikTokker named Vi shared a video and showed viewers what was going on inside the plane after the door blew off the plane.

Her text overlay reads, “POV: woke up from your plane nap thinking it was turbulence… turns out the wall of the plane flew off while in the air.”

Vi’s footage shows oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling for passengers and viewers can also see a big hole where the section of the plane blew off.

Check out the TikTok video.

It was later revealed that a door plug found in a man’s backyard in Portland, Oregon was from the Alaska Airlines flight and that this might have caused the incident.

Here’s how people reacted to this story.

This viewer is glad everyone was safe.

Another person wouldn’t have been able to handle this.

And this TikTok user sounds pretty nervous…

That’s some scary stuff!

We’re glad everyone is safe!

