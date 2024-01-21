Walmart Customer Shows Clever Hack To Get Locked Up Items Without Calling An Employee
by Laura Lynott
If we could all cut down on stress anywhere, it would be a positive thing – so how’s about starting with the grocery shop.
Picture it, you’re in Walmart and find one of those rack locks that won’t let you grab an item.
What do you do? Call for help but what if you can’t find anyone.
Well, @junior_cuh has the answer!
He told his followers: “All you have to do is pick up this thing in the back. […] You just pick up the whole thing.”
Yeah, he literally just takes the entire rack off the board in back.
Honestly, pretty genius.
But while he showed his audience how to take a rail out from the wall, he struggled and fumbled and sure reminded me of my attempts to do this.
Eventually though… viola!
Hey, maybe wait to find a worker! Ha.
Watch the full clip here:
@junior_cuh
Life hack😈 #lifehacks #wallmart #fyp #viralvideo #hacks #tips #tricks #helping
Here’s what folks thought of the rail hack:
It’s a lot of effort some feel.
Some love it.
Some just love the rebel in this.
Hey… whatever works!
