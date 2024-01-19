‘We need to remove the stigma.’ – Gamer Girl Said A Woman Made Fun of Her Because She Likes To Play Video Games
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t quite understand why a person would care what someone else did in their free time, but we all know that some folks just can’t seem to mind their own business.
And a woman named Mary posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how other women made fun of her because of her love for gaming.
She said she was at a party and someone she’d never met before asked her what TV shows she was watching.
Mary replied that she hadn’t been watching much TV but she spent a lot of time playing video games and said, “I’m playing Tears of The Kingdom right now!”
The woman, who sounds pretty lame, asked Mary, “How old are you?”
Mary replied, “I was like ‘how old are you [for] bullying someone, being judgemental, making fun of someone [for playing video games]?”
Mary told viewers, “We need to remove the stigma of adult women playing video games. I’m not doom-scrolling, I’m not binge-watching a show mindlessly. I’m out here making cool outfits and doing puzzles and using my brain.”
Preach, Mary!
Take a look at her video.
Hey, to each their own, right?
Those are words to live by!
