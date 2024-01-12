Woman Explains That Young People Are Able To Buy Nice Things Because They Don’t Want Homes Or Kids. – ‘We’re all doom-spending now.’
by Chris Allen
As a fellow millennial, I have to agree that it’s becoming more and more difficult to attain what used to be known as the American Dream: Owning your own home.
Much of our generation has simply given up any hope of reaching that goal; once thought to just be part of merely growing up. Inflation, Covid lockdowns, exploding housing costs, and so much more have gone into making this seem like nothing but a dream.
Well a woman named Maria on TikTok shared her thoughts about this generational mindset.
In talking with older people, she explains to them this exact frame of thinking.
She goes on, saying “Home ownership or starting a family is so out of reach”.
The money that used to be saved for those more classic lifestyles is now being diverted.
The goal? “To bring a semblance of adulthood that we were promised.”
The fact that houses now cost upwards of $1 million pretty quickly makes people think differently about their hard-earned money.
Her explanation: “We’re going to relinquish any delusions of home ownership.”
Admittedly it does sound bleak.
But it’s a very, very real way of living for a large majority of young Americans.
Watch her thought-provoking breakdown here:
@firstgenliving
#zillennial #dink problems
Let’s see what folks had to say:
The top comment on TikTok just encapsulates it all so well.
One person points out the glaring disparity in what houses cost then vs now.
While one guy is just out there doing the Lord’s work, setting an example for all.
But do you have $225,000 to put down on a house right now? No?
Then I guess I’ll get back to that avocado toast now.
