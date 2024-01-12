January 12, 2024 at 1:44 pm

Woman Explains That Young People Are Able To Buy Nice Things Because They Don’t Want Homes Or Kids. – ‘We’re all doom-spending now.’

by Chris Allen

Source: TikTok/@firstgenliving

As a fellow millennial, I have to agree that it’s becoming more and more difficult to attain what used to be known as the American Dream: Owning your own home.

Much of our generation has simply given up any hope of reaching that goal; once thought to just be part of merely growing up. Inflation, Covid lockdowns, exploding housing costs, and so much more have gone into making this seem like nothing but a dream.

Well a woman named Maria on TikTok shared her thoughts about this generational mindset.

In talking with older people, she explains to them this exact frame of thinking.

Source: TikTok/@firstgenliving

She goes on, saying “Home ownership or starting a family is so out of reach”.

The money that used to be saved for those more classic lifestyles is now being diverted.

The goal? “To bring a semblance of adulthood that we were promised.”

Source: TikTok/@firstgenliving

The fact that houses now cost upwards of $1 million pretty quickly makes people think differently about their hard-earned money.

Her explanation: “We’re going to relinquish any delusions of home ownership.”

Source: TikTok/@firstgenliving

Admittedly it does sound bleak.

But it’s a very, very real way of living for a large majority of young Americans.

Watch her thought-provoking breakdown here:

@firstgenliving

#zillennial #dink problems

♬ original sound – Maria | FirstGenLiving

Let’s see what folks had to say:

The top comment on TikTok just encapsulates it all so well.

Source: TikTok/@firstgenliving

One person points out the glaring disparity in what houses cost then vs now.

Source: TikTok/@firstgenliving

While one guy is just out there doing the Lord’s work, setting an example for all.

Source: TikTok/@firstgenliving

But do you have $225,000 to put down on a house right now? No?

Then I guess I’ll get back to that avocado toast now.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter