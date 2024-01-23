January 23, 2024 at 9:28 am

Woman Put Her Boyfriend On Blast After He Proposed To Her With a Silver Ring

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@keely1123

Uh oh…it sounds like this guy is in trouble.

Well, that’s an understatement, because now his girlfriend shared her displeasure with him with the entire world!

Here’s what happened: a woman posted a video on TikTok to let viewers know that she wasn’t too pleased with the engagement ring her boyfriend bought her.

Source: TikTok/@keely1123

The text overlay on the video reads, “I’m so ******. he proposed with a silver ring even tho I’m a gold girly. he must not pay attention to the little things.”

Source: TikTok/@keely1123

Viewers can see her boyfriend trying to sleep in the background of the video and audio from a scene from the movie Interstellar plays over the clip…and it says it all…

Source: TikTok/@keely1123

Here’s the video.

@keely1123

pain.

♬ original sound – Quentin Quarantino

And here’s how people responded.

One person nailed it…

Source: TikTok/@keely1123

Another viewer said this is DEEP.

Source: TikTok/@keely1123

And one individual made a good point…

Source: TikTok/@keely1123

Well, I guess everyone would respond to that situation differently.

I just think she should be happy with that rock!

