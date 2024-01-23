Woman Put Her Boyfriend On Blast After He Proposed To Her With a Silver Ring
by Matthew Gilligan
Uh oh…it sounds like this guy is in trouble.
Well, that’s an understatement, because now his girlfriend shared her displeasure with him with the entire world!
Here’s what happened: a woman posted a video on TikTok to let viewers know that she wasn’t too pleased with the engagement ring her boyfriend bought her.
The text overlay on the video reads, “I’m so ******. he proposed with a silver ring even tho I’m a gold girly. he must not pay attention to the little things.”
Viewers can see her boyfriend trying to sleep in the background of the video and audio from a scene from the movie Interstellar plays over the clip…and it says it all…
Here’s the video.
@keely1123
pain.
And here’s how people responded.
One person nailed it…
Another viewer said this is DEEP.
And one individual made a good point…
Well, I guess everyone would respond to that situation differently.
I just think she should be happy with that rock!
