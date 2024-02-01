February 1, 2024 at 11:46 am

A Man Hired Christmas Carolers To Follow His Mom Around And It’s As Hilarious As It Sounds

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kurttocci

Now, this is the kind of feel-good story we all need right now!

A TikTokker named Kurt posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers something special AND hilarious that he did for his mother: Kurt hired Christmas carolers to follow her around for a whole day singing holiday songs.

The video shows the dressed-up carolers walking through Kurt’s mom’s office trying to find her as they sing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Source: TikTok/@kurttocci

Kurt’s mom was surprised when the carolers showed up at her house and the video then transitioned to the carolers sitting in the backseat of her car singing as she drove her car.

The singers even performed “Silent Night” after she asked them to be quiet in a drive-thru.

Source: TikTok/@kurttocci

And then it was time to go to the supermarket with the carolers in tow!

And, wouldn’t you know it, the carolers came back to Kurt’s mom’s house and sang while she made dinner in her kitchen.

Hilarious!

Source: TikTok/@kurttocci

Check out the video.

@kurttocci

worth every roasted chestnut 🎄😅 #comedy #funny #humor #meme #christmas #holiday #caroling #fun #mom #prank #pov #public #music #trending #viral #foryou #fyp

♬ original sound – Kurt Tocci

Here’s how people reacted.

One person hopes he took care of these folks.

Source: TikTok/@kurttocci

Another TikTokker said these folks need to get PAID.

Source: TikTok/@kurttocci

And one viewer got a big kick out of one part of the video.

Source: TikTok/@kurttocci

That’s commitment, folks!

You love to see it!

