A Man Hired Christmas Carolers To Follow His Mom Around And It’s As Hilarious As It Sounds
by Matthew Gilligan
Now, this is the kind of feel-good story we all need right now!
A TikTokker named Kurt posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers something special AND hilarious that he did for his mother: Kurt hired Christmas carolers to follow her around for a whole day singing holiday songs.
The video shows the dressed-up carolers walking through Kurt’s mom’s office trying to find her as they sing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Kurt’s mom was surprised when the carolers showed up at her house and the video then transitioned to the carolers sitting in the backseat of her car singing as she drove her car.
The singers even performed “Silent Night” after she asked them to be quiet in a drive-thru.
And then it was time to go to the supermarket with the carolers in tow!
And, wouldn’t you know it, the carolers came back to Kurt’s mom’s house and sang while she made dinner in her kitchen.
Hilarious!
Check out the video.
@kurttocci
worth every roasted chestnut 🎄😅 #comedy #funny #humor #meme #christmas #holiday #caroling #fun #mom #prank #pov #public #music #trending #viral #foryou #fyp
Here’s how people reacted.
That’s commitment, folks!
You love to see it!
