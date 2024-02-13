Boyfriend Doesn’t Want Girlfriend Spending Time with Ex, Even If It’s For Her Best Friend’s Wedding
by Addison Sartino
It’s not unusual for people to date around before settling down.
Even with this being a universal experience, exes tend to be an uncomfortable topic.
This man took to Reddit to share his story.
I (28M) have been dating “B” (24F) for almost a year now.
Her college friend “K” is getting married this summer and I’ll be her plus one to the wedding. K just asked B to be the maid of honor.
The issue is that B’s ex boyfriend is going to be the best man and she gave me a heads up that they’ll be walking down the aisle together and will have to meet up at some point before the wedding to prepare a joint reception toast and plan the bachelor + bachelorette trip (requests from the bride and groom).
The man feels stressed about the idea of his girlfriend spending time with her ex-boyfriend.
Obviously I don’t want to tell her who she can and can’t hang out with, but I just don’t feel comfortable with B spending so much time with her ex.
Especially because they only broke up a few months before we started dating and have a lot of history together.
He shared his feelings with his girlfriend and asked her to accommodate to them.
I asked her to see if she could make some changes to those plans because I would have the respect to do it for her if roles were reversed.
It became a huge fight because she thinks I don’t trust her even though that’s not true.
She also said that she doesn’t want to change any of those plans because K specifically asked her and her ex to be in charge of all of the bridal party together.
I even suggested what if she just texted/Zoomed with her ex, I don’t see why they have to be in person and hanging out for the planning.
To this she just said she can hang out with her ex, it’s “not that deep”.
He now feels like his needs are being put last.
I don’t know if I even want to attend the wedding anymore as her plus one because it just feels like she’s picking her ex over our relationship.
Since then, K has texted me saying I can’t tell B what to do (which I didn’t, I simply made a request) and that I’m ruining the wedding planning. AITA?
Reddit users were not on the writer’s side for this story.
One person pointed out that the man must not really trust his girlfriend.
Another reader called the boyfriend manipulative.
This person had a more empathetic approach to the writer but warned him that his actions may do the opposite of what he wants.
Hopefully the writer starts acting like the “best” man to his girlfriend.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.