Clever Realtor Shows A Fence Trick He Uses To Persuade Potential Home Buyers Who Don’t Like Big Dogs
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is interesting!
A realtor in San Antonio, Texas named Tylen posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about a trick that he thinks works like a charm when it comes to looking out for potential home buyers.
Tylen said, “This was a tip I learned a while back and it’s worked plenty. I’ve saved tons of clients from neighborhoods that they would have regretted just by doing this.”
In the video, Tylen slammed the gate to a fence outside a house he was showing.
The text overlay on his video reads, “Don’t forget to do this when [you] buy your house.”
Tylen then added, “I usually do that whenever a client tells me they do not want to live in a neighborhood where there’s noisy dogs, tons of barking, and things like that. Make sure you do that whenever you’re house hunting.”
Good to know!
Have you ever heard of this tip before?
Check out his video.
@tylentaylor
This was a tip I learned a while back & its worked plenty. Ive saved tons of clients from neighborhoods that they would have regretted just by doing this 😂 #firsttimehomebuyer #realestate #homebuying
Here’s how people reacted.
One person asked a good question…
Another TikTokker has had enough of dogs lately…
And this viewer is having their own animal issues…and they started a conversation.
Pretty nifty, right?
You better believe it!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.