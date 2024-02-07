Couple Made Plans To Go To Disney Together, But When He Wants To Go To A Concert Instead, She Says She’s Still Going
by Trisha Leigh
If you’re an American – and maybe even if you’re not – a trip to Disney World or Disneyland is something a lot of people want to experience.
Whether they’re parents or not, the theme parks are pretty much as good as it gets.
OP and her boyfriend love theme parks, but since Disney is expensive, they’ve put it off.
My boyfriend (24m) and I (20f) both really enjoy theme parks.
We’ve always wanted to go to Disney and made plans to do so, but since its a kinda long drive and its expensive we just planned for ‘sometime in the future’.
Now, her family is going together and offering to pay (for them both).
Now my whole family is going, 30ish people, and they invited my boyfriend too.
I thought this was great, I don’t see my family often, plus it’s a free trip to Disney. Amazing.
Her boyfriend declined, because he has concert tickets.
But my boyfriend has concert tickets for the same week, and said he’d rather go to that.
I asked if he’s sure, he was.
I said I’d bring him souvenirs and take pictures, and he was surprised I still wanted to go.
She still wants to go but he’s making her feel guilty about it.
After all, we said we’d go together and he wanted to experience it for the first time together.
I reminded him that he’s still able to go if he wants, and we can still go together at a later date. But he doesn’t want me to go at all.
I don’t feel this is reasonable, I don’t see my family a lot since they’re all spread out and don’t get together much.
Besides that it’s just a fun trip, I would love to run around with my nieces and nephews there (they’re all younger) to make memories.
I understand being a bit sad that we don’t get to go together, but if the situation was reversed I’d really want him to go.
WIBTA for going even though he doesn’t want me to?
I bet Reddit has some wise words for this young lady.
The top comment says every trip to Disney is different.
They say if he gets to make a decision, she does too.
This person agrees he’s being very selfish.
And this commenter also thinks she has a lot to think about.
He’s not being reasonable. Full stop.
I bet she takes a long hard look at the rest of her life, too.
And he might not come up smelling like a rose.
