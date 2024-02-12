Delivery Driver Keeps Ringing Woman’s Doorbell At 1AM, So She Finally Takes Food Intended For Her Neighbor To Make It Stop
by Laura Lynott
We all know the joys of having a good night’s sleep but we also recognize sometimes there’s nothing better than a late night snack!
But what if the person who wants that late snack is interrupting your much-needed slumber?
Well, that’s what happened to @joyfullysober and it wasn’t even anyone in her house – adding insult to injury!
Here, she explains to her followers on TikTok just what happened and it’s kinda wild.
@joyfullysober said: “It’s almost 1 o’clock in the morning and my camera’s just went off. And they’ve been going off every night for like the past three nights.”
Right about now I’d be spooked. But she’s calm and in her PJs, so there’s gotta be a reasonable explanation.
She added: “I see someone drive up, drop something at my door and drive off and then I see my neighbor, walk up to my door, pick something up and leave.”
Now, I don’t know about you, but this is sounding very like a spy movie right now.
She said: “I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on?’. So, finally, I have insomnia tonight. And I kind of like stayed awake. And I saw that it’s DoorDash and I think he’s like secretly ordering food late at night that maybe his wife doesn’t know about.”
She added: “But he’s having it delivered to my house and then coming to pick it up. And so I just went out.”
The TikToker showed the camera the food delivery – she’d taken it! Ha.
She said: “Sorry, dude, it ends. I don’t want to keep waking (up).”
Watch the full clip here:
@joyfullysober
Here’s what people thought of the night time snacker sitch:
