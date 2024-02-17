Elmo From “Sesame Street” Checked In On How Everyone Was Doing And It Got A Huge Response
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s tough out there these days…
And all of us would benefit from a friend checking in on us from time to time…
And that’s where none other than Elmo comes in!
The beloved Sesame Street character shared a simple but important post on Twitter recently and asked how people are doing lately.
And boy, did it open the floodgates.
Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?
— Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024
And here’s what people had to say.
This person is going through it…
Very tired. Very sad. Even the grannies and grandpas.
— willowbarcelona (@willowbarcelona) February 3, 2024
Another individual is struggling.
I’m kind of a crossroads and frankly could use a little support.
— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) January 31, 2024
One guy is hurting.
Wife left me
Daughters don’t respect me
My job is a joke
Any more questions, Elmo??? Jesus man
— 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) January 29, 2024
This person is having a rough time.
I really really try to be happy and strong at work but, sometimes it’s just too much, Elmo.
I’m struggling.
— Mattias Rojas (@Rojardino) January 30, 2024
After all those folks spoke up, other members of the Sesame Street gang offered their assistance.
How nice!
Elmo saw like 50k trauma dumps in one day and got the whole squad coming together like the damn mental health avengers. pic.twitter.com/2veAhfpBty
— Alex Spahn 🌋🌪️☄️ (@spahn711) January 30, 2024
And President Biden even decided to weigh in with some words of wisdom.
I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days.
Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it.
Even though it’s hard, you’re never alone. https://t.co/ffMJekbowo
— President Biden (@POTUS) January 31, 2024
Elmo left us with some great advice.
Keep tabs on your friends!
Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf
— Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024
Take care of each other out there.
We could all use some more kindness in our lives.
