February 17, 2024 at 10:32 am

Elmo From “Sesame Street” Checked In On How Everyone Was Doing And It Got A Huge Response

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Twitter/@elmo

It’s tough out there these days…

And all of us would benefit from a friend checking in on us from time to time…

And that’s where none other than Elmo comes in!

The beloved Sesame Street character shared a simple but important post on Twitter recently and asked how people are doing lately.

And boy, did it open the floodgates.

And here’s what people had to say.

This person is going through it…

Another individual is struggling.

One guy is hurting.

This person is having a rough time.

After all those folks spoke up, other members of the Sesame Street gang offered their assistance.

How nice!

And President Biden even decided to weigh in with some words of wisdom.

Elmo left us with some great advice.

Keep tabs on your friends!

Take care of each other out there.

We could all use some more kindness in our lives.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: FILM/TV
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter