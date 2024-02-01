Geico Drastically Raised His Car Insurance Payment From $289 To $436 And He Has No Idea Why
by Matthew Gilligan
And I thought I paid a pretty penny for my car insurance…yikes!
A man named Joshua shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how shocked he was to learn that his Geico car insurance rate increased by more than 50%.
Say whaaaaaaaat?!?!
Joshua said, “Somebody tell me, how is this legal? How can Geico raise my insurance from $289 to $436 without me getting into an accident or speeding tickets, anything?”
He continued, “Look at that, $289 to $436. Somebody explain this to me. This is crazy. Geico is out of control.”
From the screenshot in the video, viewers can see that his insurance premium jumped from $289.24 to more than $436.
That’s nuts!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@kroysplace
How is this legal? Geico Rate Hike Alert! 🚗💸 From $289 to $436! #GeicoIncrease #InsuranceSurprise #howisthislegal @GEICO
Here’s what people had to say.
One person is also going through it…
This viewer’s mom is having a rough go of it with Geico.
And one TikTokker decided to take things into their own hands.
That’s ridiculous!
I can see why this guy is so annoyed…
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.