Geico Drastically Raised His Car Insurance Payment From $289 To $436 And He Has No Idea Why

by Matthew Gilligan

And I thought I paid a pretty penny for my car insurance…yikes!

A man named Joshua shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how shocked he was to learn that his Geico car insurance rate increased by more than 50%.

Say whaaaaaaaat?!?!

Joshua said, “Somebody tell me, how is this legal? How can Geico raise my insurance from $289 to $436 without me getting into an accident or speeding tickets, anything?”

He continued, “Look at that, $289 to $436. Somebody explain this to me. This is crazy. Geico is out of control.”

From the screenshot in the video, viewers can see that his insurance premium jumped from $289.24 to more than $436.

That’s nuts!

Let’s take a look at the video.

@kroysplace

How is this legal? Geico Rate Hike Alert! 🚗💸 From $289 to $436! #GeicoIncrease #InsuranceSurprise #howisthislegal @GEICO

♬ original sound – Kroysplace

Here’s what people had to say.

One person is also going through it…

This viewer’s mom is having a rough go of it with Geico.

And one TikTokker decided to take things into their own hands.

That’s ridiculous!

I can see why this guy is so annoyed…

