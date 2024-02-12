Her iPhone Keeps Calling Her “Bobby Text” And She Can’t Figure Out How It Happened
What does your iPhone call you?
I don’t think my device has ever called me anything, but a woman named Eileen shared a video on TikTok to tell folks about what she’s been going through with her trusty iPhone.
Eileen said that her phone thinks her name is “Bobby Text”…
She showed viewers proof of this problem and said that whenever she connects her AirPods, they appear on her iPhone as “Bobby Text’s AirPods.”
Eileen explained, “I thought this was just like something that iPhones did. Like the default Apple setting was like, if you don’t know the name, put Bobby Text.”
But Eileen’s friends told her that iPhones don’t actually have that default setting…
She asked viewers, “Why is this happening?”
Let’s see what she had to say.
Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.
Hey, as long as the phone is getting creative, right?
