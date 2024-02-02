‘If you don’t want to tip us, don’t.’ – Waiter Shares The Misconceptions People Have About Tipping
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks out there have a lot of mixed feelings about tipping, but a waiter named Dean is here to clear up three misconceptions people have about this divisive issue!
Dean posted a video on TikTok and the first thing he wanted to make clear was that waiters are not owners and they have no control over the tipping prompts that pop up on credit card machines.
He said, “None of the service workers you’re yelling at for asking for a tip on your to-go are the owners. We’re not begging you for money. If you don’t go through that prompt, you can’t even pay us!”
Dean then said that to-go orders are much more complicated than they seem…
He said all food items have to be packaged and labeled and he added, “when I go and take an order from a regular table sitting down, I just take the order and put it in and bring out the food. That’s, like, three things to do, and you always tip me and don’t complain about that.”
Good point…
The final thing Dean told viewers was that a lot of people tip hair stylists and baggage handlers and don’t make a big deal out of it.
He added, “If you don’t want to tip us, don’t. But don’t complain to my face, because I’m not complaining to you when you have a $250 to-go bill and you decide to hit the skip button and then yell at me for it.”
Here’s how people reacted.
This person has been through it…
Another individual shared their own story.
And this person made a good point…
Y’all… just tip your wait staff. Their hourly rate is insanely low.
You’re welcome, servers!
