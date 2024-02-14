Lazy Employee Refused To Move And Dares Co-Worker To Dump Dirty Mop Water On Him. So He Filled His Shoes To The Brim.
by Trisha Leigh
If there’s one thing I feel like most people learn in middle school (or earlier) is that if you’re going to dare someone, you’d better be prepared for them to take you up on it.
A majority of people just aren’t going to back down from that, as silly as it sounds.
OP, like most of us, had to deal with an annoying coworker.
A couple of years ago I was working with a really obnoxious co-worker.
He was super lazy, always complaining, extremely unmotivated to do anything actually related to his job, very motivated to mess around at any given opportunity.
One night, OP had mop duty.
Anyway, this one night I was doing the big closing mop.
At my store this meant filling a bucket full of water/floor cleaner, splashing it all over the store, scrubbing over with a hard brush and vacuuming everything with a wet vac.
Clean, fast and effective.
The annoying guy wouldn’t get out of his way.
So I get around to the front counter and there he is, just standing in the middle of my path with a ****-eating grin on his face.
I’m like “Bro, can you move?”
“Nah.”
“Seriously. I need to get this done fast.”
“Yeah, nah.”
OP made a threat, the other guy came back with a dare.
“Dude, you don’t move, Imma dump water all over you.”
“Go on then. I dare you!”
I’m sure no one was surprised about what happened next.
Okay. One thing about me is I never make a threat I won’t follow through.
I immediately pour what’s left in my bucket directly into his sneakers. He shrieks and jumps out my way.
He spends the next hour complaining that his socks are full of water.
Super simple and to the point – Reddit’s favorite sort.
They say you always need to be ready to follow through on your threats, too.
No one likes socks full of water, though.
And no one could figure out what the other guy’s angle was.
I mean, sorry not sorry.
I mean, you warned them.
This is a classic tale.
With a classic ending. Hopefully lessons were learned.
