‘Ma’am, I am not paying for your items.’ – Dollar Store Cashier Has Had It With Customers Who Argue Over $4 Products
by Laura Lynott
So, most people go to dollar stores because they’re cheap and there’s not gonna be any worry about not being able to afford most things!
But then there’s the other type of person who just seems to try to get away with everything, even if it’s costing them barely anything.
@highspeedfan told her followers she’d recently worked as a cashier at a dollar store and a customer was getting her $10 worth of items rung up when it became evidently clear she didn’t have a way to pay.
The woman not only didn’t have a card and was asking for her items to still be rung up, but she didn’t even have a few dollars to pay for the items.
Now, of course there could be a story behind why the woman was unable to afford the dollar store, but it was probably better to be honest about the situation with the cashier.
The TikToker said: “I am not a magician. I have no idea what you’re talking about. I can’t just make something magically go through, especially if you don’t have anything to go through.”
The customer found some cash in her bag but she was still short by $4. She again asked the cashier if she’d just put it through.
“I was like, ‘Ma’am, I am not paying for your items, okay?.’ I barely make enough as is here. So, you’re either going to provide me with $10 or you can take something off.”
The woman continued to protest but in the end the items went back to the shelves and our TikToker really felt she was done with customer service jobs.
It’s got to be so hard working in service but if someone can’t afford items, maybe there should be a way to deal with it.
Watch the full clip here:
@highspeedfan
