Passenger Talked About Why The Overhead Bins On Planes Above Your Seat Do Not Automatically Belong To You
by Matthew Gilligan
I think a lot of folks need to pay attention to this video…
Because, judging by the last few flights I’ve been on, the average person out there has a lot to learn when it comes to airplane etiquette!
A man named Harmony took it upon himself to educate TikTok viewers about what he thinks is the proper way to use overhead bin space on planes.
Harmony said, “The overhead space right above the seat that you pay for on the plane? Yeah. It don’t belong to you. …When you get to your seat on the plane, the seat that you pay for, and you looking at overhead bin, and you find other items there, that’s not your time to take somebody else’s bag out. Trying to rearrange. Talk about, ‘Oh, I’m sitting here.’ That’s not how this works.”
@travelwiththeharmony
This is how overheard bin space works on a plane. If you have something to add, sound off in the comments. I love hearing what my travel friends have to say! #Travelwiththeharmony
