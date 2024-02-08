Woman Bought A Cybertruck And People Won’t Leave Her Alone About It. – ‘We have been stopped at stoplights.’
by Justin Gardner
Tesla’s Cybertruck has to be the most talked about car in the past 50 years.
From its futuristic shape to its all metal, bulletproof exterior, it’s obvious why people have strong opinions about it.
But what is it like to actually own one?
TikToker Michelle Abner recently took to her account to talk about the Cybertruck her and her husband had bought and asked the pretty simple question, “Wanna know what it’s like to have a Cybertruck?”
Yeah we do!
But first she has a compliment, “Ya did good Elon. Ya did good.”
Apparently they get questions constantly!
“We have been stopped at stoplights already and people want to talk to us about it. The cops want to know about it. We already talked to two different cops in Burleson.”
Wow! I bet that would help with avoiding tickets!
She sums it up pretty simply:
“We’re at Lowe’s right now picking up some lumber. People just want to know about this thing.”
Check out the video:
@thesouthernrealtor
Whats it like to be driving one of the first Cybertrucks in DFW? Everyone wants to see it! #cybertruck #tesla #teslatok #teslacybertruck #crazy #2024 #24hours
She also posted some follow up videos of the truck, which shows how the truck bed gets covered up…
@thesouthernrealtor
It’s a truck!! Cybertruck bed. #Cybertruck #tesla #new #cybertex #elon #elonmusk #truck #truckbed #itsatruck
And hauling a trailer…
@thesouthernrealtor
Cybertruck pulling a trailer. Cybertex pulled it like a champ! #burleson #burlesontx #tesla #cybertruck #smallbusiness #realestate #homerenovation #bigtex #bigtexrenovations #cybertex #pinegreen #carwrap #fortworth #dfw #trailer
And what the interior looks like at night…
@thesouthernrealtor
Cybertruck interior at night #cybertruck #tesla #teslacybertruck #interior
The coolest part? The apparently had it wrapped to feature their business. That’s some solid advertising.
@thesouthernrealtor
CyberTex is wrapped! Bring on the business! We do new builds, home remodels, kitchens, baths and anything inbetween! Thanks to @Dynamic Graphics for the awesome wrap! #burleson #burlesontx #tesla #cybertruck #smallbusiness #realestate #homedecor #newbuilds #homerenovation #bathrooms #kitchens #roofing #additions #bigtex #bigtexrenovations #dfw #fortworth #carwrap #pinegreen #cybertex
So are people impressed?
Not as much as you’d think…
Tiktokers don’t like the look…
And some car owners are understanding her situation…
Hmmm… I’m not sure this truck is gonna be a bestseller.
But it definitely has people talking.
All in all, I’d call that a win for Tesla!
