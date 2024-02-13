‘You haven’t had enough life experience.’ – Woman Went For Coffee And Wound Up Being Told How To Live Her Life By A Complete Stranger
by Laura Lynott
Grabbing a coffee at your favorite coffee shop is one of the simple pleasures in life and it’s great to be able to take your work with you.
It’s like an escape, a little haven for relaxation or chilled remote work.
But what if, when you’re in your little coffee bubble, someone comes to sit with you and won’t leave you alone?
Well, that was the experience of @sarah_duffy who was tapping away on her keyboard when some random older guy sat opposite her and literally told her how to live her life.
@sarah_duffy told her followers on TikTok: “You’re me sitting at a coffee shop with your airpods in and an older man comes and sits down at your table and gives you his unsolicited opinions on your life.”
The guy rants on: “But the real question is someone who’s mentally handicapped.”
And: “Then you know the driver’s gonna be really bad so you stay away from them.”
But then he realises she’s writing.
He asks: “Are you a writer?”
She responds she is and writes self-help books.
This is like some kind ammunition to this dude.
He says: “You look too young for that. You haven’t had enough life experience…. If you’re gonna tell people how to help themselves, you should be older. And you should have gone through all kinds of terrible stuff.”
Like you dude, sitting next to her when she wants to work in silence and have coffee. Pretty terrible!
Watch the full clip here:
@sarah_duffy_
I would really like to purchase some of the absolute audacity that this man has stored up. Uninvited, clearly uncomfortable and not looking for conversation. He kept going. Best part is that I don’t even write books, Carl. I made it up. #fyp
Here’s what people thought of the coffee bore:
He’s not got any fans, funny enough!
Good call!
Ouch!
Well… at least she got an interesting story out of it!