Young Woman’s Father Refused To Pay For Her Wedding Unless He Could Pick the Maid of Honor. Her Aunt Decided To Help Pay for the Ceremony Instead.
by Matthew Gilligan
Things can get pretty testy when it comes to who is paying for a wedding and what they want to see on that special day.
And this wedding story from Reddit has a twist!
Was this woman wrong for what she did to help out her niece at her wedding?
Read on and see what you think.
AITA for helping to pay for my niece’s wedding so she doesn’t have to involve my family in the wedding?
“My(32f) brother Nate (49) married his first wife and had my oldest niece Zoe (24f).
Nate cheated on Zoe’s mom when Zoe was 6 and they divorced. Zoe’s mom took her to another city and Zoe would come to us for summer vacation. Nate moved his girlfriend in after the divorce and they had Kim (17f).
I have always sent Zoe Christmas and birthday cards. She would send me a message a few times a year for updates. We are friends on a few social media platforms but we’re both not very active online.
Her niece had news for her.
Last year Zoe said that she‘s getting married. Our family was happy for her and Nate said he would help pay for the wedding since both Zoe and her fiancé are both only 24. Zoe thanked him and went about planning her wedding.
Nate wants things his way.
Recently, Nate found out that Kim is just a guest in Zoe’s wedding. He told her she should make her only sister the maid of honor. Zoe said that position was for her best friend who’s been in her life since she was ten.
Nate was not happy but then suggested Kim could be a bridesmaid and Zoe said no, that although she feels bad for feeling this way, Kim IS the proof of him cheating on her mom and she is uncomfortable having Kim as anything other than a guest at her wedding.
Nate then said Zoe needs to make Kim a bridesmaid or he will pull all the funds from her wedding.
When I learned of this, I lost it on my family, especially my parents, asking why they can back Nate up on such a thing. They said they agree that it is a little mean but this needs to be done to keep the family together! How can Zoe gets married and not have her only sister involved at all?
She decided to help.
I happen to be doing rather well financially. I called Zoe to console her and asked her how she planned to proceed with the wedding. Zoe said they would scale down the wedding. It would be a shame but it was the only way her fiancé and she could pay on their own.
I asked for the difference and since it was only just over 10K I told Zoe she could consider it a wedding gift from me and she could have her dream wedding. Zoe was ecstatic. She said I gave her the ability to really have her wedding the way she wanted it.
Not everyone is cool with what she’s doing.
My family were mad at me when they learn what I did. Kim was actually crying and said she was looking forward to being a bridesmaid at the wedding and I ruined everything.
Nate said Zoe wouldn’t even let him walk her down the aisle now and my parents added that all their extended family and friends will talk about how dysfunctional our family is.
My family gave me such grief that I wonder AITA?”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.
Yeah… this dad needs a serious attitude check.
