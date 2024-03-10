Cracker Barrel Staff Give Comedic Insight Into What The Stars On Their Aprons Really Mean
by Laura Lynott
Have you ever wondered what the stars mean on restaurants, hotels and even on staff aprons? Well, read on if you want an insight.
Cracker Barrel workers have taken to TikTok where they’ve produced a funny clip explaining what the stars on their aprons mean. Well, at least to them, anyhow.
@southernbelle949 posted the clip with each worker taking their turn to say they worked at Cracker Barrel an what the stars mean.
One server really grabbed attention when she said: “I work at Cracker Barrel; of course I’m going to flirt with the girl cooks.”
Now, girl this is a flaming admission! Ha. She deserves to be the star of the video for that, surely!
Another said: “I work at Cracker Barrel; of course, we don’t have any silverware.”
I’m guessing that comment has to be in response to strange customer requests. Clearly some people are expecting fine dining.
But if this video shows anything, customers are sure going to get a laugh and five star comedy, if they go for a bite this weekend!
Watch the full clip here:
@southernbelle949
Here’s what folk thought of the clip:
Ouch.
Some didn’t even know it was a thing!
So, the stars are for the time of service!
Now you know!
