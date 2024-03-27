Customer’s $550 Catering Order From Portillo’s Went Wrong, And It Got Worse When Portillo’s Responded
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve never had the pleasure of eating at a Portillo’s restaurant, let me tell you that the food there is DELIGHTFUL.
No, it’s not healthy by any stretch of the imagination, but you better believe that those Italian beef sandwiches and hot dogs are something to behold…
And that’s why this story disappointed me so much!
A woman who works as a teacher in the Chicago area posted a video on TikTok and said, “I catered over $500 worth of food for my students and I have it set to be delivered at 11:15 a.m. for their lunch.”
She said it took her a while to get someone on the phone to get an update on her order and when she finally did talk to restaurant’s manager, they told her that it was being worked on.
The order finally arrived an hour-and-a-half late and the food was cold. She was also upset that the restaurant had DoorDash deliver the food because Portillo’s policy is to deliver catering orders over $100.
After she complained in a survey, she was told, “You can have three free entrees on us for messing up and three free drinks” but she said she won’t be going back to Portillo’s again.
She added, “It’s not even about the money. My kids should have got food, it shouldn’t have been cold, it should’ve been on time. They eat at 10:30. They didn’t start eating til 1 o’clock.”
Here’s her video.
@teacherchronicles22
Portillos is a no go for me. They don’t care. #teachersoftiktok #teacherlife #teachers #mad #upset #portillos #disrespectful #teach #school
And this is what TikTokkers had to say about it.
One individual thinks Portillo’s needs to fix this.
Another viewer talked about what happened to them at Olive Garden.
And this person was impressed with this teacher!
Come on, Portillo’s!
Don’t make me lose faith in you!
