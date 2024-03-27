March 27, 2024 at 10:22 am

Customer’s $550 Catering Order From Portillo’s Went Wrong, And It Got Worse When Portillo’s Responded

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@teacherchronicles22

If you’ve never had the pleasure of eating at a Portillo’s restaurant, let me tell you that the food there is DELIGHTFUL.

No, it’s not healthy by any stretch of the imagination, but you better believe that those Italian beef sandwiches and hot dogs are something to behold…

And that’s why this story disappointed me so much!

A woman who works as a teacher in the Chicago area posted a video on TikTok and said, “I catered over $500 worth of food for my students and I have it set to be delivered at 11:15 a.m. for their lunch.”

Source: TikTok/@teacherchronicles22

She said it took her a while to get someone on the phone to get an update on her order and when she finally did talk to restaurant’s manager, they told her that it was being worked on.

The order finally arrived an hour-and-a-half late and the food was cold. She was also upset that the restaurant had DoorDash deliver the food because Portillo’s policy is to deliver catering orders over $100.

Source: TikTok/@teacherchronicles22

After she complained in a survey, she was told, “You can have three free entrees on us for messing up and three free drinks” but she said she won’t be going back to Portillo’s again.

She added, “It’s not even about the money. My kids should have got food, it shouldn’t have been cold, it should’ve been on time. They eat at 10:30. They didn’t start eating til 1 o’clock.”

Source: TikTok/@teacherchronicles22

Here’s her video.

@teacherchronicles22

Portillos is a no go for me. They don’t care. #teachersoftiktok #teacherlife #teachers #mad #upset #portillos #disrespectful #teach #school

♬ original sound – TeacherChronicles

And this is what TikTokkers had to say about it.

One individual thinks Portillo’s needs to fix this.

Source: TikTok/@teacherchronicles22

Another viewer talked about what happened to them at Olive Garden.

Source: TikTok/@teacherchronicles22

And this person was impressed with this teacher!

Source: TikTok/@teacherchronicles22

Come on, Portillo’s!

Don’t make me lose faith in you!

Tags: ·

