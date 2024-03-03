Eager Employee Asked For More Days Of Work, So A Manager Maliciously Complies And Gives Him 4 Days With Only 2 Hours Of Work Each Day
by Trisha Leigh
You have to be very specific when you’re asking for something, at least when it comes to certain types of managers.
Because they love malicious compliance as much as the next person.
OP liked his job because it was steady and he could count on the money.
This is the story of malicious compliance done to me back at one of my college jobs.
I used to work for a buffet chain restaurant as a cook.
The owner/manager was a decent enough human except that he trusted some truly awful assistant managers to run the restaurant.
The owner was thrilled that I would commit to working the same 5 days a week, 8 hours a day.
I was in turn equally thrilled I could find a schedule that was going to work around my classes that I would pay me enough that I could afford all my bills.
Until one week, he couldn’t. He asked for more days.
For about 2 months I worked the same shift 5 days every week and then all of a sudden one day the I was down to only 2 days 8 hours each day.
I go talk to the assistant manager in charge of scheduling about this and explain I need more days, or I won’t be able to afford to live.
They apologized and said not to worry they will happily give me more days on the next schedule.
Which they gave him…
Cue Malicious compliance…
Next schedule comes out and I’m schedule for 4 days 2 hours each day.
When I confronted the assistant manager about it he reminded me that I had asked for more days and he had given me exactly what I wanted. He wasn’t wrong.
He had to admit his mistake.
The top commenter says they wouldn’t have stood for it.
They say maybe he should speak to a lawyer.
Because it might not actually be legal.
No one thinks this is actually ok.
And he has other options.
Ok, but I would not have been as chill about this.
They 100% knew he needed more hours.
